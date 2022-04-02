April 2, 2022

ROGER SIMON: Self-Destructive Disney Finds a New (More Permanent) Way to Terrify Children.

Remember the Evil Queen in Disney’s animated classic “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” (1937)? “Mirror, mirror, on the wall…” and all that. She was pretty scary.

But not nearly as scary as what Disney is doing today.

It’s hard to conceive how twisted and immoral Disney Studios—where I once worked on two feature films—has become, but I will let the estimable Chris Rufo of City Journal explain what went on at one of the company’s meetings, dubbed the “Reimagine Tomorrow Conversation Series.”

“In a featured presentation at the meeting, executive producer Latoya Raveneau laid out Disney’s ideology in blunt terms. She said her team was implementing a ‘not-at-all-secret gay agenda’ and regularly ‘adding queerness’ to children’s programming. Another speaker, production coordinator Allen Martsch, said his team has created a ‘tracker’ to ensure that they are creating enough “canonical trans characters, canonical asexual characters, [and] canonical bisexual characters.’ Corporate president Karey Burke said she supported having ‘many, many, many LGBTQIA characters in our stories’ and reaffirmed the company’s pledge to make at least 50 percent of its on-screen characters sexual and racial minorities.”

Oh, good. And lest you think the theme parks will be spared, such fogeyish, discriminatory terms as “ladies,” “gentlemen,” “boys,” and “girls” are to be eliminated in favor of making family excursions to Anaheim and Orlando “magical and memorable for everyone,” evidently including 4-year-old transexuals.

One can imagine—“reimagine tomorrow,” in their parlance— that the nightly procession of Mickey, Minnie, and Goofy, et al., that traditionally ended an evening at Disneyland will now resemble the annual Gay Pride Parade in West Hollywood or even the Fulton Street Fair that is the highlight of San Francisco’s “Leather Pride Week.”

What’s going on here—other than the destruction of Western civilization as we knew it, leavened by a rather significant dollop of sickening child abuse?

Well, part of it is evidently rage at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s new Parental Rights in Education Bill that is called the “Anti-Gay Bill” by the braindead choir in the mainstream media (I even saw it in a supposedly neutral AP headline), although the words “gay” or “homosexual” aren’t mentioned even once in the bill whose obvious intention is that children only learn about sexuality of any kind in an age-appropriate manner.

We might add that while this is going on, education in our country, in general, is execrable. Our kids may be being force-fed some “woke” version of sexuality but they sure aren’t learning much about reading and math.

Schools everywhere are giving up on the SATs. They might as well. The tests were already dumbed down and readjusted significantly about 20 years ago, when the average score, meant to be 500, had fallen into the low-400s.

As for Disney, it’s important to remember this isn’t just a one-off collection of wokeys enjoying their minimal power at a secret meeting (whose contents are only known because of a leak, obviously for fear it will be found out and people will stop attending their offerings).

The Walt Disney Co. is, next to Comcast, the biggest entertainment and communications company in the entire world. They own not only Walt Disney Studios, but also Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios, 20th Century Animation, and Searchlight Pictures.