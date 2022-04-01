April 1, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Key Fed inflation gauge jumps 5.4% in February, biggest gain since 1983. “Core prices, which exclude the more volatile measurements of food and energy, soared by 5.4% in the year through February, according to the personal consumption expenditures price index data released Friday morning. That measurement is the Fed’s preferred gauge to track inflation; it marks the 11th consecutive month the measure has been above the central bank’s target range of 2%.”