April 1, 2022

IS THE FIX IN? Why Is Everybody Ganging Up on Poor Hunter Biden? “ There has been speculation ever since Biden began pretending to be president that eventually he would resign or the 25th Amendment would be invoked and America would have its first inappropriately cackling president. Kamala Harris’ abysmal performance in one of the easiest jobs in the entire world, that of vice president of the United States, may have extended Old Joe’s tenure, but it may be that after his numerous appalling missteps in Poland, the jig is up.”