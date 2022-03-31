March 31, 2022
KRUISER’S BRIEFING: Democrats See DeSantis Everywhere and They’re Terrified. “The greatest thing about DeSantis is that he seems to become even more bulletproof after every leftmedia attack on him. And there are a lot of attacks.”
KRUISER’S BRIEFING: Democrats See DeSantis Everywhere and They’re Terrified. “The greatest thing about DeSantis is that he seems to become even more bulletproof after every leftmedia attack on him. And there are a lot of attacks.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.