March 31, 2022

NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Democrat Rep. Waters tells homeless people to ‘go home,’ warns journalist during testy exchange.

Rep. Maxine Waters reportedly warned a journalist not to report on a story regarding an event she attended near a homeless encampment in Los Angeles where tensions boiled over amid confusion over Section 8 housing vouchers.

According to a report from the New York Post, Waters was present at a chaotic event where hundreds of homeless people showed up due to inaccurate social media reports that Section 8 housing vouchers were being distributed.

At one point, when it was clear that staff at the event were being overwhelmed, Waters reportedly said to the crowd, “I want everybody to go home.”

That comment reportedly triggered an angry response from the crowd, many of whom were homeless.

“We don’t got no home, that’s why we’re here!” one member of the crowd reportedly said back. “What home we gonna go to?”

Watters then grew frustrated and said, “Excuse me, there’s nobody in Washington who works for their people any f— harder than I do. I don’t want to hear this. No, no, no.”

When a Los Angeles Times reporter contact Waters about the event, the congresswoman reportedly tried to dissuade the paper from reporting the story.

“You’ll hurt yourself and the community trying to put this together without background,” she told reporter Connor Sheets, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t want you to start trying to write it, you won’t understand it.”