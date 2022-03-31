March 31, 2022

KAROL MARKOWICZ: I’m quitting Disney after seeing it boast about pushing ‘gender theory.’

On Tuesday, Christopher Rufo, known for his exposés on schools and corporations under the critical-race-theory spell, released internal Disney videos in which those in charge discuss how they insert the “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” into children’s programming.

Those were the words used by Disney Television Animation executive producer Latoya Raveneau, who said she is “adding queerness” wherever she can — with Disney’s blessing, as the company is “going hard” to be supportive.

The shocking footage also featured Disney Parks’ diversity and inclusion manager, Vivian Ware, saying the company has “removed all of the gendered greetings” at its theme parks. No more “Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls.” No longer will a little girl in a gown be greeted with a “Hello, princess!” as my daughter had been so many times on our Disney World trips. Disney has been pushed to toe the leftist gender line, and it is doing just that.

The executives made the remarks in a company-wide virtual meeting Monday about Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law, signed that day by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Disney had made headlines for denouncing the relatively staid legislation, which states, “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate.”