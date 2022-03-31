March 31, 2022

IMAGINE IF A REPUBLICAN DID THIS:

The title of this article was the first thing that came to mind when I learned of a new measure in Boston that was passed by the City Council this week and supported by Mayor Michelle Wu. Like many other Democratic mayors, Wu has imposed harsh vaccine restrictions and mask mandates lasting considerably longer than those in many red states. These decisions have led to sustained protests by mandate opponents, with gatherings regularly taking place right outside of Wu’s home in the upscale Roslindale neighborhood of Boston. Apparently, Mayor Wu felt either “threatened” or “harassed” by the protests so she worked with the City Council to pass new restrictions on when and where such protests could take place. While she is expected to sign it promptly and succeed in getting the measure put on the books, it turned out to be very controversial, even among some members of her own party who said that set a dangerous precedent of infringing on free speech. But at least she’ll get a peaceful night’s sleep, right?