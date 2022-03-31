March 31, 2022

DID YOU GET A TEXT FROM YOURSELF PROMISING A ‘GIFT?’ DON’T CLICK ON IT, VERIZON WARNS: “The main reaction on Twitter is confusion and ‘how?!’ Again, this is all spoofing and technological impersonation. It’s trivially easy for spammers to camouflage as any number they choose. My Verizon account is secure, and my number hasn’t been hijacked. If you’ve gotten the same message, there’s no cause for panic. I’d advise against clicking the link included with the message, though I did exactly that for investigative purposes. The link I received forwarded me to the website of Channel One Russia, a state TV network. Others have reported similar results and say they’re redirected to Russian websites when they click the link. I’ve asked Verizon for comment, as many companies are currently on high alert for cyber attacks amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.”