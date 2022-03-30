March 30, 2022

QUESTION ASKED: Do House Democrats want cities to die?

It also seems to suggest that Democrats have no idea how cities work — which might be surprising considering how they control most cities in this country. Urban businesses have been shuttering and struggling for survival as a result of pandemic restrictions and employees forgoing the commute to work from home. Financial districts and the areas around government buildings have turned into ghost neighborhoods — now occupied primarily by the homeless and the mentally deranged. Downtown Washington will be one of the slowest to kick back into gear as Covid wanes; Pelosi’s move will see it remain in a comatose state for several more weeks.

The party in control of both legislative and executive branches faces a Red Wedding heading into November. While House members tweet about their gratitude for Will Smith striking Chris Rock at the Oscars, or impeaching a Supreme Court Justice, it appears any interest in moving the country forward have stalled.

Americans have, for the most part, returned to work, if not fully in-office, then in the booming hybrid model that combines in-person work with teleconferencing. Working parents are finally returning their kids to school, and yet the Democrats have remained shuttered and tied to their own Covid fatalism, even as the Biden White House sees the writing on the wall. It’s something for which they are going to pay dearly in these midterms; perhaps then Democratic members of Congress will begin picking up their phones again.