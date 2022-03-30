March 30, 2022

WITH RECALL APPROACHING, DA CHESA BOUDIN’S MEDIA HITS MULTIPLY:

Earlier this month we learned there was a real chance progressive DA Chesa Boudin would be recalled. A poll commissioned by the recall organizers but conducted by a reputable San Francisco polling agency found 2:1 support for the recall and further found that 74% of respondents had a negative view of Boudin.

Since then, Boudin has clearly been making the round and doing his best to turn things around. Yesterday Puck published an interview with Boudin in which he simultaneously admitted some people in San Francisco don’t feel safe and also blamed his predicament on the media and the pandemic.

San Francisco voters’ verdict on Boudin will reverberate far beyond the city’s 47 square miles, including in Los Angeles, where Dist. Atty. George Gascón faces a potential recall. Because if you can’t make radical change in San Francisco, what future does the progressive prosecutor movement have?…

Boudin had won election by being the outsider who criticized a failed system; now he owned the system. To redefine public safety, to demonstrate that communities can be safe locking up fewer people, to build a consensus for programs that might break cycles of recidivism, would take years.