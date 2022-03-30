March 30, 2022

OKAY, GROOMERS: Leaked Internal Zoom Confirms Disney Drank the Gender Cult Kool-Aid.

There has been a massive overreaction by members of the LGBTQWTF Gendergeddon cult and their woke corporate partners over the new Florida law that prohibits creepy adults from talking to little kids about sex. Instead of realizing that most parents don’t think that adults who aren’t related to their kids should be talking to them about explicit topics and hiding those conversations from parents, the woke cult is having temper tantrums. One tantrum happened when Disney called an internal meeting to soothe gay employees’ hysterics. During the meeting, high-ranking Disney employees assured the staff that they would be queering the hell out of Disney content from now on. This meeting was leaked on Twitter, and I’ve got it all for you, along with my commentary along the way in the linked video below. Athena Thorne has a good piece on it for the VIP subscribers (and if you aren’t one, you should be) called “Tragic Kingdom: Disney Enters End-Stage Terminal Wokeness Infection” comparing this shift into insanity to terminal cancer. Get woke, go broke, as they say. I know I won’t be jumping to support Disney’s new queer-centered programming.

In more news from the happiest wokest place on earth: Disney Goes Woke, Will No Longer Say ‘Boys And Girls’ Within Park.

The most magical place on earth is now also the most bizarre. Disneyland and Disney World are removing “gender greetings” from its parks, meaning, those inside the budget-bursting theme parks will no longer be addressed or greeted by the phrases “boys and girls” or “ladies and gentlemen.” Thank goodness. I’ve never heard something so offensive in my life! Instead of addressing the biological males and females, park goers will hear “Hello, everyone” or “Hello, friends.” Sounds like a prime opportunity for Jim Nantz to score some voice-over work. If you’re wondering if Disney has lost its magic, or its marbles, wonder no more. A recently released online meeting of various Disney execs makes the new policy very clear.

When you scratch a millimeter beneath the surface, or just actually read the damn bill for yourself, you see how innocuous the whole thing is. Why was the law even needed? And why, you might wonder, the extraordinary outrage and all the public tantrums? On its face, rather than some Christian theocratic decree, the law seems to act as a reminder, more than anything else, for educators to stick to age-appropriate topics. None of this is about gay rights — little is these days — but rather about control. Here’s what happened: during lockdown and remote learning, some teachers and school districts were caught by parents being inappropriate. Students were not only getting pumped full of Critical Race Theory, parents realized, but bizarre gender ideology as well. Parents across the country were disgusted and outraged — they even flipped Virginia red in 2021 as a result. One state, Florida, has now put the left in time out, and Democrats are having an absolute conniption fit. This isn’t about the law, per se. Progressives arec raging against being reeled in. They’re not worried about “gay kids.” They’re telling America: you’re not allowed to tell us what to do, especially in education.

