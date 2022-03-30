March 30, 2022
ACE OF SPADES: Washington Post: What a Scoop, We’ve Determined That Parts of Hunter Biden’ Laptop Are Real. CNN: Gosh, It Looks Like Hunter Biden Might Be Facing Actual Federal Charges For the Crimes We Said Were All “Russian Disinformation.”
Plus: Washington Post Verifies Some But Not All of Hunter Biden’s Laptop Using Third-Party Cryptographic Signature Analysis… Which the Daily Caller Did 17 Months Ago and Thereby Verified All of the Laptop’s Contents.
Related: GOP Sens. Grassley, Johnson Release ACTUAL Receipts Of Payments From Foreign Oligarchs To Hunter Biden.
Flashback: The ‘cabal’ that bragged of foisting Joe Biden on us must answer for his failed presidency.
UPDATE: Gaetz sends Nadler hard drive containing contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.
(Updated and bumped.)