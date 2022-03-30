«
March 30, 2022

ACE OF SPADES: Washington Post: What a Scoop, We’ve Determined That Parts of Hunter Biden’ Laptop Are Real. CNN: Gosh, It Looks Like Hunter Biden Might Be Facing Actual Federal Charges For the Crimes We Said Were All “Russian Disinformation.”

Plus: Washington Post Verifies Some But Not All of Hunter Biden’s Laptop Using Third-Party Cryptographic Signature Analysis… Which the Daily Caller Did 17 Months Ago and Thereby Verified All of the Laptop’s Contents.

Related: GOP Sens. Grassley, Johnson Release ACTUAL Receipts Of Payments From Foreign Oligarchs To Hunter Biden.

Flashback: The ‘cabal’ that bragged of foisting Joe Biden on us must answer for his failed presidency.

UPDATE: Gaetz sends Nadler hard drive containing contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 8:35 pm
