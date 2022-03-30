March 30, 2022

BRUCE WILLIS HAD ‘COGNITIVE ISSUES’ ON SETS AHEAD OF APHASIA ANNOUNCEMENT:

Bruce Willis was having cognitive issues on the set of his recent films, and was unable to remember his lines before his family stepped in “to take care of him,” a source told Page Six.

On Wednesday, Willis’ family announced that the star has been diagnosed with aphasia and will step away from his decades-long career.

There was buzz last year that Willis was having issues on productions dating back to 2020 when the busy former “Pulp Fiction” star was making a string of mostly B action movies with titles such as “American Siege,” “Survive the Game,” “Cosmic Sin” and “Hard Kill.”

A source told Page Six of the 67-year-old star: “He was having cognitive problems, they all knew Bruce was having problems.”

The insider added, “Everybody knew, the cast and crew. His family has stepped in, they moved in to take care of him.”