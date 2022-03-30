March 30, 2022

I HOPE THIS PANS OUT: Scientists build circuit that generates clean, limitless power from graphene. “The idea of harvesting energy from graphene is controversial because it refutes physicist Richard Feynman’s well-known assertion that the thermal motion of atoms, known as Brownian motion, cannot do work. Thibado’s team found that at room temperature the thermal motion of graphene does in fact induce an alternating current (AC) in a circuit, an achievement thought to be impossible.”