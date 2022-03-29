March 29, 2022

OKAY, GROOMERS: Biden and top Democrats slam DeSantis for controversial parental rights law.

In a tweet, Biden declared that “every student deserves to feel safe and welcome in the classroom” and “our LGBTQI+ youth deserve to be affirmed and accepted just as they are.”

“My Administration will continue to fight for dignity and opportunity for every student and family — in Florida and around the country,” the president said in the tweet.

[Education Secretary Miguel Cardona] was far more forceful, calling out DeSantis by name, and accused the governor of hiding behind parental rights.

“By signing this bill, Gov. DeSantis has chosen to target some of Florida’s most vulnerable students and families, all while under the guise of ‘parents’ rights.’” Cardona said in a statement. “Make no mistake: this is a part of a disturbing and dangerous trend across the country of legislation targeting LGBTQI+ students, educators, and individuals.”

Cardona said that the Department of Education would be monitoring the implementation of the law “to evaluate whether it violates federal civil rights law,” while encouraging students who believe they are being discriminated against to file a complaint with the department’s Office for Civil Rights.

“Instead of telling some students or families it’s not okay to be who they are, our Department is fighting for dignity and opportunity for every student and family,” Cardona said.

Pelosi likewise condemned the new law as “cruel legislation” that was “an affront to our Nation’s cherished values.”

“[DeSantis] and Florida Republicans have chosen to needlessly bully, isolate and demean LGBTQ students,” Pelosi said in a tweet.