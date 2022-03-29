March 29, 2022

AND THE ANSWER IS NONE. NONE MORE GRAUNIAD: Guardian columnist writes that ‘white outrage’ over Will Smith’s Oscar slap ‘is rooted in anti-Blackness.’

Before we get into The Guardian’s take on Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday night, we have to once again marvel at satirist Titania McGrath, whose tweets so very often turn out to come true. Check out her take:

And here’s the Grauniad’s headline: White outrage about Will Smith’s slap is rooted in anti-Blackness. It’s inequality in plain sight.

If that’s the case, doctrinaire lefty Jim Carrey’s going to have to audit a lot of White Fragility courses if he wants to keep working in Tinseltown: Jim Carrey ‘sickened’ by Oscars’ standing ovation for Will Smith: ‘Hollywood is spineless.’

“I was sickened. I was sickened by the standing ovation,” Carrey told Gayle King in a “CBS Mornings” interview that aired Tuesday. Smith scooped the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “King Richard” just minutes after assaulting Rock, with the crowd getting out of their seats to cheer for the star. “Hollywood is just spineless en masse and it really felt like this is a really clear indication that we aren’t the cool club anymore,” Carrey, 60, told King of the audience’s warm reception for Smith.

Somebody should write a book on that recently developing topic!