March 29, 2022

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: Gay Florida Kindergarten Teacher Worries On MSNBC He Won’t Be Able To Share His Love Life With Kids Anymore.

A Florida teacher shared anxieties with MSNBC Tuesday that he won’t be able to talk about his love life with his kindergarten students anymore due to HB 1557.

Kindergarten teacher Cory Bernaert reacted Tuesday to news that Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had signed legislation banning classroom discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity for Kindergarten through 3rd grade (ages 5-9).

“It hits hard in my heart professionally and personally,” he said. “Professionally it truly makes me feel like I am not trusted as a professional. I know my kindergarten standards through and through and nowhere in our curriculum does it have anything about teaching sexual orientation or sexual identity.”

“We should be able to have discussions and that’s what we’re encouraged to do in kindergarten,” he said. “My kids do have questions. They want to know who my partner is in pictures outside of my classroom, and I should be able to speak to them.”