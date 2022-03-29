March 29, 2022

THEIR APPEAL IS BECOMING MORE SELECTIVE: John Nolte: 2022 Oscars Go Down as the Second Least Watched Ever.

Will Smith committed an assault against a comedian over a nothing joke, and the entertainment industry is so morally broken he wasn’t removed from the building and charged with a felony. In fact, about 40 minutes later, Smith got a standing ovation and an Oscar.

***LANGUAGE WARNING***

The worst of it was watching the entire industry oppose Florida’s much-needed “Don’t-Groom-Little-Kids” bill.

Hollywood was always full of a disproportionate number of thugs and degenerates, but this was something entirely new. These depraved narcissists aren’t even trying to hide their depravity anymore. Instead, they are openly lobbying to normalize their kinks, openly opposing a law that protects prepubescent kids from being groomed in the classroom, and openly assaulting comedians who dare to make them a little uncomfortable.

The whole Hollywood spectacle is now something grotesque instead of classy, perverse instead of entertaining, and disturbing rather than magical.

People have and will continue to reject pumping this filth into their homes through the television set.

It’s not only sewage; it’s smug, unfunny, elitist, violent, and perverse sewage that wants to ridicule you (while assaulting anyone who ridicules them) and have sex with your children.