March 29, 2022

Stacey Lennox: What Role do Demographics in Russia and China Play in Escalating Global Conflict? “Conquering new populations might be a form of survival for these authoritarian regimes. In the next decade or two, both China and Russia will face severe demographic holes that will impact productivity and financial health in the near term. Adding population may be the only way they can keep their economies viable.”

Matt Margolis: The Left’s Never-ending Obsession With Impeachment. “Democrats can’t stand losing at the ballot box, and they want revenge when they do. With Trump, it was impeachment. As for Republicans who questioned the results of the 2020 election, Democrats have been suing to disqualify them from being able to run for office. Now, the next frontier has become ousting Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in the hopes of giving Joe Biden a second pick before the 2022 midterms.”

Yours Truly: The Shocking Truth About Solar. “When it comes to solar, government efforts to get us to go ‘green’ just hit another concrete wall at high speed.”