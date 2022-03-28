March 28, 2022
JOE BIDEN: THE IRISHMAN.
Shades of Andrew Cuomo trying to excuse away his sexual allegations by claiming hey, whaddaya gonna do, I’m Italian!
[Fox News’ Peter] DOOCY: “Big things you say on the world stage keep getting walked back.”
BIDEN: “What’s getting walked backed?”
DOOCY: “You told troops they’re going to Ukraine, that the U.S. would use a chemical weapon, & called for regime change in Russia.”
BIDEN: “None of the 3 occurred.”
Narrator voice: all of them occurred.