March 28, 2022

JOE BIDEN: THE IRISHMAN.

Shades of Andrew Cuomo trying to excuse away his sexual allegations by claiming hey, whaddaya gonna do, I’m Italian!

[Fox News’ Peter] DOOCY: “Big things you say on the world stage keep getting walked back.” BIDEN: “What’s getting walked backed?” DOOCY: “You told troops they’re going to Ukraine, that the U.S. would use a chemical weapon, & called for regime change in Russia.” BIDEN: “None of the 3 occurred.”

Narrator voice: all of them occurred.