March 29, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Lisa Cook’s Tenure Packet.

Lisa Cook’s nomination to the Fed Board is being voted on by the United States Senate this week, or sometime soon. I am not sure when exactly the vote will take place. I have covered her fecklessness extensively — my article Biden’s Fed Nominee Lisa Cook Criticized For Being Unqualified, Embellishing Resume was even featured on Tucker Carlson Tonight, the most-viewed cable news show in America.

Following my article, Cook’s only respectable publication (which was already thoroughly debunked and shown not to replicate by economist Michael Wiebe) was further found to have more glaring fatal flaws by some internet sleuths.