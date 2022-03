MEN ARE BETTER AT EVERYTHING, I GUESS, EVEN BEING WOMEN: British Cycling warns athletes will be punished for speaking against org’s transgender policy.

Related: Emily Bridges, the trans cyclist who could ‘retire’ Olympic medalists. “Bridges, before coming out as transgender, was an up-and-coming cyclist named Zach Bridges who set the British junior 25-mile (40.2km) record in just over 47 minutes. By comparison, the women’s record is two minutes slower.”