March 28, 2022

BE LIKE CHRIS ROCK: “Physical violence in response to mere words is never an appropriate choice. But too often, the same people who engage in provocative and potentially offensive speech are only doing it so they can run to the authorities or the Twitter mob when their targets lash out. The restraint and good humor demonstrated by Rock should be a role model for those who want to defend free expression from bullies on the right and the left—and from whichever side of the culture war ends up claiming Smith.”