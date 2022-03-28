March 28, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM WEIMAR AMERICA: Jon Gabriel: What Is a Women’s History Month? “Since 1987, America has recognized March as Women’s History Month. In this year’s proclamation, President Biden wrote that the event ‘provides an opportunity to honor the generations of trailblazing women and girls who have built our Nation, shaped our progress, and strengthened our character as a people.’ Truly a noble effort. But in 2022, nothing can be so simple. We can’t even agree what a ‘woman’ is, let alone ‘history’ or ‘month.’”

Exit quote: “In a book about life in the Soviet Union, Elena Gorokhova (a woman, by the way) explained the great fictions their society was built upon. ‘They lie to us, we know they’re lying, they know we know they’re lying, but they keep lying to us, and we keep pretending to believe them.’ As we honor Women’s History Month, a similar zeitgeist reigns in the United States.”