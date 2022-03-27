March 27, 2022

OSCARS MAKE SURPRISE IN-KIND CONTRIBUTION TO DESANTIS REELECTION CAMPAIGN: Oscars Hosts Taunt Florida: ‘Gay, Gay, Gay, Gay, Gay.’ DeSantis Press Secretary Drags Them: ‘Florida Will Never Recover From This.’

Earlier this month, DeSantis, responding to a reporter who used the leftist verbiage of calling the bill the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, fired back:

Does it say that in the bill? Does it say that in the bill? I’m asking you to tell me what’s in the bill because you are pushing false narratives. It doesn’t matter what critics say. For who? For grades pre-K through three. So, 5-year-olds, 6-year-olds, 7-year-olds, and the idea that you wouldn’t be honest about that and tell people what it actually says is why people don’t trust people like you because you peddle false narratives. And so we disabuse you of those narratives. And, we are going to make sure that parents are able to send their kids to kindergarten without having some of this stuff injected into their school curriculum.