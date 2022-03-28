March 28, 2022

SPOILS OF WAR: Ukraine captures one of Russia’s most advanced electronic warfare systems, which could reveal military secrets, reports say.

Ukrainian forces have seized part of one of Russia’s most advanced electronic warfare systems, which could reveal its military secrets, reports say.

The Krasukha-4 command module was found abandoned on the outskirts of Kyiv partly damaged but otherwise intact, The Times of London reported.

Photos of the unit posted on social media appear to show the container containing the module covered in tree branches, possibly in a hasty camouflage attempt by retreating Russian forces.