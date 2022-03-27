March 27, 2022

KIM JUNG-UN TAKES STARRING ROLE IN PROPAGANDA FILM TO PROMOTE NORTH KOREA’S MASSIVE MISSILE LAUNCH:

North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, wearing a leather jacket and shades, has played a leading role in a propaganda film promoting the country’s launch of its latest massive intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The 11-minute Hollywood action movie-style video featured slow motion and speeded up sequences of Kim Jong-un walking side-by-side with military officials, apparently inspecting what North Korean TV called a “new-type ICBM” ahead of its launch at Pyongyang’s international airport.

He is also seen looking repeatedly at his watch during the countdown to launch and whipping off his sunglasses to look directly at the camera in what is North Korea’s most provocative weapons demonstration since US President Joe Biden took office.

In stills released to accompany the video, the leader and military men are seen cheering after launch as rousing music plays.