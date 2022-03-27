March 27, 2022
KIM JUNG-UN TAKES STARRING ROLE IN PROPAGANDA FILM TO PROMOTE NORTH KOREA’S MASSIVE MISSILE LAUNCH:
North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un, wearing a leather jacket and shades, has played a leading role in a propaganda film promoting the country’s launch of its latest massive intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).
The 11-minute Hollywood action movie-style video featured slow motion and speeded up sequences of Kim Jong-un walking side-by-side with military officials, apparently inspecting what North Korean TV called a “new-type ICBM” ahead of its launch at Pyongyang’s international airport.
He is also seen looking repeatedly at his watch during the countdown to launch and whipping off his sunglasses to look directly at the camera in what is North Korea’s most provocative weapons demonstration since US President Joe Biden took office.
In stills released to accompany the video, the leader and military men are seen cheering after launch as rousing music plays.
For North Koreans who aren’t digging the clip, which blends Soviet-style propaganda and MTV-era rapid cutting, they may be out of luck: “In North Korea, access to media from the outside world is strictly controlled, and TVs and radios are manufactured to only pick up domestic channels and must be registered with the authorities. But residents do find ways to access South Korean signals, either by using foreign televisions or modifying domestic ones. Getting caught during routine inspections with a TV that can pick up illegal signals is a punishable offense. Residents with more than one television hide their illegal TVs during inspections, only to bring them out again to watch Seoul’s latest hot drama or variety show, former residents told RFA. Authorities are aware of the deception and have issued a directive that every household in the city declare to their local neighborhood watch unit how many televisions they have.”