March 27, 2022

NEW CIVILITY WATCH: Sally Field: If I See Ron DeSantis or Greg Abbott ‘I Cannot Be Responsible for What I Would Do.’

Actress Sally Field says that if she sees Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) or Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R), she “cannot be responsible for what I would do.”

“Those men who are doing that, and they’re mostly male governors who are doing it, are so backward, so ignorant and really just power hungry,” the Forest Gump star told Variety, after being asked what she thinks of these pro-life legislation in states like Texas and Florida.

“I think it’s criminal. They’re so wanting to roll back the achievements and important progress for women, for blacks, for the LGBTQ community. I can’t say enough horrible things about what I feel about those men,” Sally Field continued said while not specifying what’s “criminal” about what’s being done.

“If you see them coming toward me, those two governors specifically [Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis], lead me out of the way because I cannot be responsible for what I would do. Heidi [she addresses her publicist, who is in the room],” Field declared.

“Do you hear me? Lead me away,” the Smokey and the Bandit actress said.