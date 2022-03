ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY: Congress passed the Naval Act of 1794, which established a permanent navy and authorized the construction of six frigates, which (surprise!) ended up costing more than Congress originally appropriated.

The six ships were: United States (1797), Constellation (1797), Constitution (1797), Congress (1799), Chesapeake (1799), and President (1800). Of these, only the Constitution is still afloat.