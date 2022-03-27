«
»

March 27, 2022

GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA: As Crime Explodes, Panic Rooms Become LA’s Hottest Trend.

Related: ‘Crime tourists’ from South America are being blamed for at least two recent burglaries in an affluent San Francisco Bay area community.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 7:44 am
