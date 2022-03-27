March 27, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
GOODER AND HARDER, CALIFORNIA: As Crime Explodes, Panic Rooms Become LA’s Hottest Trend.
Related: ‘Crime tourists’ from South America are being blamed for at least two recent burglaries in an affluent San Francisco Bay area community.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.