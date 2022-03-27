March 27, 2022
DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Holy Cringe: No, Elizabeth Warren, Student Debt is Not a ‘Gender Justice’ Issue.
Today’s a day that ends in y, so Elizabeth Warren is posting cringe again.
“Women owe over two-thirds of student debt,” the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted Thursday. “Canceling student debt would help give millions of women a fair shot at starting a business, saving for a home, and pursuing their dreams. Student debt is a gender justice issue. It’s time for [President Biden] to act.”
Suffice it to say that I find this attempt to put woke bubble wrap around a terrible policy proposal utterly unconvincing.
Someone needs to ask Warren if she can define what a woman is.