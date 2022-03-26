March 26, 2022

#HIMTOO? “Former Maine gubernatorial candidate Eliot Cutler admitted to police they would find child porn in his home, Hancock DA says.”

It takes 13 paragraphs until his party is revealed: “The case against Cutler is one of the highest-profile ones ever brought against a prominent Maine political figure. Cutler, a wealthy lawyer born in Bangor, was an aide to U.S. Sen. Edmund Muskie and President Jimmy Carter in the 1960s and 1970s. He has been a major figure in international business and greater Portland’s civic world. He returned to Maine politics as an independent gubernatorial candidate in 2010, narrowly losing to Republican Paul LePage after a late surge past the Democrat in the race. Cutler ran for governor again in 2014, but only mustered an also-ran performance at 8 percent of votes.”