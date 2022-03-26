March 26, 2022

WELCOME BACK, CARTER! The bad old days: Biden’s America is a throwback to the 1970s.

Under Carter, the country saw double-digit inflation. Meat prices surged, with beef up 39% in one year. Energy prices were so high that Carter urged the public to put on a sweater and turn down their thermostats. The cost of gas doubled between Carter’s first year in office and 1981.

Today, a similar situation is unfolding. Biden’s reckless spending is making everything more expensive. New data show that consumer prices spiked by nearly 8% over the past year, the fastest rate in 40 years. Gas and electricity are respectively up 38% and 9% over last year. Staples such as milk and eggs are up 11%. And used cars will cost you 41% more — if you can even find one. These prices are hitting the public in the pocketbook. Sixty-four percent of people say they are now living paycheck to paycheck. And voters rank rising prices as one of their biggest concerns.

The Biden administration’s response to surging energy prices? Buy an electric car.

Meanwhile, a crime wave to rival the 1970s is sweeping the nation. Fourteen major Democratic-run cities set all-time homicide records last year. Police officers have seen a 115% surge in ambush-style attacks since 2020. And on top of the surge in violent crimes, there’s been an uptick in carjackings and organized “smash-and-grab” robberies in stores.