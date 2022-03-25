March 25, 2022

OKAY, GROOMER: Disney Launching Task Force to Make More LGBTQ+ Content for Children and Families.

Chapek and his senior leaders say they will now embark on a global listening tour and meet with employees in the United States and internationally as an act of contrition for their actions.

He promised more apologies on more sites and in more countries until staff are satisfied.

Disney also said it has established an LGBTQ+ task force to be led by Paul Roeder, senior vice president of communications for the Studios, and Lisa Becket, senior vice president of global marketing for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.

The company said the task force will seek out experts to develop a concrete plan to ensure Disney is “a force for good” for LGBTQ+ communities, especially children and family.