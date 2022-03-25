March 25, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: ‘Mega Emergency’ Unfolds For World’s Top Coffee Growers As Fertilizer Costs Spike. “Coffee farmers in Brazil, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Costa Rica, some of the largest coffee-producing countries in the world, are having trouble affording high fertilizer costs. Some farmers are substituting organic waste as a low-cost solution to nitrogen, phosphorous, and potash fertilizers. The move, however, will result in significantly reduced harvests of the bean.”

If the coffee runs out there’s going to be serious trouble.