March 24, 2022

JIM TREACHER: Twitter Bans Biology. “Liberals claim to be anti-authoritarian, but they sure do love flexing their authority to silence dissent. You will shut up, or you will be shut up. As Saul Alinsky wrote in Rules for Radicals: ‘Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It’s hard to counterattack ridicule, and it infuriates the opposition, which then reacts to your advantage.’ Twitter suppressed satire that hurt their feelings, the dissenters made sarcastic jokes about it, and Twitter suppressed them too. Liberals hate to be ridiculed for behaving exactly like the sort of people they claim to oppose. Pretending men can become women, or vice versa, won’t make it happen. Ever. That’s just science, bro. (Or, if you insist, sis.) You can ban anybody you want from any platform under the sun, but it doesn’t change human biology.”