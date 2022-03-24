March 24, 2022

GOODER AND HARDER: LAPD: You probably shouldn’t wear expensive jewelry anymore. “How warped has the world become when we see the police telling people that it’s not safe to simply walk the sidewalks and go about their normal affairs? The police shouldn’t have to sound these sorts of alarms. They should be putting criminals behind bars. But thanks to California’s legislative efforts such as Proposition 47 (hilariously named the ‘Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act’), that’s not as easy as it used to be. Literally tens of thousands of felons had their crimes redefined as misdemeanors and were cut loose from the jails early. For many other criminals that the police somehow manage to catch, they will serve little to no jail time for robberies that would have previously seen them doing a lengthy stretch in the Crowbar Motel.”