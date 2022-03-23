March 23, 2022

JOHN NOLTE: Academy’s Woke Movie Museum Snubs Jews Who Founded Hollywood.

A Hollywood museum without Jews is like a Holocaust museum without Jews or an electric lightbulb museum without Edison or a telephone museum without Don Ameche.

Jews invented Hollywood! They didn’t just work there. They didn’t just thrive there. Jews created Hollywood. Jews gave us the film business, the art of the motion picture. Harry Cohn, William Fox, Carl Laemmle, Louis B. Mayer, Jack and Harry Warner, Adolph Zucker, David O. Selznick… Why not just open a museum about water and leave out the wet?

How about a jazz museum with no black people?

How about a hockey museum with no Canadians?

How about a country music museum with no one from Appalachia?

The Woke Gestapo are so broken, so desperate to rewrite history, they’ve gone beyond Orwell. What did they put in those 300,000 square feet instead? I’ll bet there’s a whole wing devoted to Lizzo. Well, she’d probably need a whole wing.

It’s not just that these Jews created the motion picture business, it is that they created an entirely new art form that was as uniquely American as jazz. And they did it to flee the bigotry of the times. Way out west in a little place called Hollywoodland, they could create a thing of their own.

And now that same bigotry is erasing them.

What a joke.