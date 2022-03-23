March 23, 2022
JOHN NOLTE: Academy’s Woke Movie Museum Snubs Jews Who Founded Hollywood.
A Hollywood museum without Jews is like a Holocaust museum without Jews or an electric lightbulb museum without Edison or a telephone museum without Don Ameche.
Jews invented Hollywood! They didn’t just work there. They didn’t just thrive there. Jews created Hollywood. Jews gave us the film business, the art of the motion picture. Harry Cohn, William Fox, Carl Laemmle, Louis B. Mayer, Jack and Harry Warner, Adolph Zucker, David O. Selznick… Why not just open a museum about water and leave out the wet?
How about a jazz museum with no black people?
How about a hockey museum with no Canadians?
How about a country music museum with no one from Appalachia?
The Woke Gestapo are so broken, so desperate to rewrite history, they’ve gone beyond Orwell. What did they put in those 300,000 square feet instead? I’ll bet there’s a whole wing devoted to Lizzo. Well, she’d probably need a whole wing.
It’s not just that these Jews created the motion picture business, it is that they created an entirely new art form that was as uniquely American as jazz. And they did it to flee the bigotry of the times. Way out west in a little place called Hollywoodland, they could create a thing of their own.
And now that same bigotry is erasing them.
What a joke.
Indeed. In the 1998 A&E documentary version of Neal Gabler’s excellent 1989 book, An Empire of their Own: How the Jews Invented Hollywood, the narrator (actor R.H. Thomson) notes that after being unable to break the monopoly that east coast-based Thomas Edison had on moviemaking at the start of the 20th century, the largely Jewish immigrants who created what we now call Hollywood went west, both for the excellent weather that allowed them to film outdoors throughout most of the year, and for the freedom to build, as Gabler dubbed it in his title, “An Empire of their Own,” far from Edison’s (often anti-Semitic) control. Eventually, with 75 percent of the American public going to the movies at least once a week between the wars.
But controlling how the past is viewed is a huge part of the “Woke” project on both coasts.