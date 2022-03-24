March 24, 2022

CHANGE (BACK): This is how ‘detransitioners’ who regret their gender assignment surgeries get sidelined by leftist narratives. “Many detransitioners simply want to ‘melt away’ into society, and not be prominent voices: this is because they are often stigmatized from two directions, with certain pro-transition advocates arguing that they are harming trans people by speaking about their experiences, and certain anti-transition advocates arguing that they were stupid to make the choices they made.”