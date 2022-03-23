March 23, 2022

CALIFORNIA TURNED INTO EAST GERMANY SO SLOWLY, I HARDLY EVEN NOTICED: San Jose now turning its guns on First Amendment. “I don’t know if the San Jose city government is officially the most authoritarian body in the country, but they’re definitely making a run for first place. The California city is already taking aim at legal gun owners through its ordinances requiring them to purchase insurance and pay an annual fee for exercising their right to keep and bear arms, and now the city council appears poised to approve a new ordinance targeting the First Amendment as well.”