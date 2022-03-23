March 23, 2022

IF ONLY THE SUPREME COURT CAN AVOID ACTING LIKE A PEANUTS CARTOON: I am optimistic about the two race-preferential admissions cases before the Supreme Court—Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina. Of course, it may be that the Supreme Court will do a “Lucy with the football” number, but … well … for now at least I remain optimistic.

Note that amicus curiae briefs in support of SFFA aren’t due till early May. There’s still time for you to write one if you are so inclined. I’ll be working on mine in the month of April.

Here’s the amicus curiae brief that Peter Kirsanow and I filed at an earlier stage in the proceedings. Our new brief will expand on the themes in it and add one or two more.