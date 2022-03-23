March 23, 2022

«
MATT MARGOLIS: I’ve Been Permanently Banned From Twitter for Telling the Truth. “What happened? Well, I was replying to a tweet by a social worker who made a rather ridiculous assumption regarding the Lia Thomas issue.”

