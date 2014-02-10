March 22, 2022

TOP BUZZFEED EDITORS QUIT AS CEO ‘PRESSURED TO CLOSE ENTIRE NEWS DIVISION:’

Investors at BuzzFeed are reportedly pressuring CEO Jonah Peretti to close down its entire money-losing news operation as senior journalists announced their resignations on Tuesday.

Mark Schoffs, the editor in chief of BuzzFeed News, and two of his top deputies quit in the latest sign of turmoil at the cash-strapped company.

Schoofs informed staffers at the online publication that he would be stepping down on Tuesday, according to The Information.

Tom Namako, Schoofs’ deputy news editor, and Ariel Kaminer, the executive editor of investigations, also announced that they planned on leaving their posts, according to the report.

Journalists working for the site have been told that more job cuts are in the offing, The Information reported.