March 22, 2022

TWITTER SUSPENDS THE BABYLON BEE FOR TELLING THE TRUTH:

The Babylon Bee has been accused of “punching down” with their satire of Levine, but Levine is one of the most powerful health officials in the country. Similar criticisms have been lodged against those speaking out against collegiate swimmer Lia Thomas, a trans woman who has been winning against biological females. Yet Lia Thomas has the power of an entire mainstream media complex on her side and Levine has the backing of the most powerful man on earth.

Twitter suspended the Babylon Bee under their policy against “violence and harassment on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability or serious disease.” They also banned right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk (and it aggrieves me to defend him) over another factual tweet concerning Levine.

Neither the Bee nor Kirk threatened violence against Levine or committed harassment. Twitter suspended the Bee simply because it disagrees with their joke and was encouraged to do so by a left-wing base increasingly hostile to anyone who presents an argument they disapprove of.