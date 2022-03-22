March 22, 2022

THADDEUS MCCOTTER: The Democrats’ Magical Thinking Redux: The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Appeasement.

One of the most fascinating aspects of the Democratic Party is its penchant for magical thinking. Indeed, when discussing their Leftist foreign policy, it makes more sense for one to translate the word “diplomacy” as “magic.” Nowhere is the Democrats’ magical thinking more readily apparent than in their lust to negotiate a deal with the Iranian regime over the “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Appeasement” – oops, “Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action”, the goal of which is to ensure Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful.

Four elementary questions exemplify the Democrats’ magical foreign policy and that of some of its cohorts in the P5+1 regarding the Iranian nuke pact.

First, Iran claims its nuclear program is peaceful, and it has no intention of building a nuclear weapon. So, why is the JCPOA necessary?

Hmmm…. This is a tough one. After all, negotiations require trust between the parties, namely Iran and the P5+1 – the U.K., France, Germany, the European Union, communist China, and Putin’s Russia. Trust isn’t the first virtue that springs to mind when examining the relations between the members of the negotiating team’s roster. (More on that, below.) And honesty sure isn’t the forte of the Iranian regime.

Enter Democrats’ magical thinking: Iran is simply staking out a negotiating position, one born of long years of defending itself against the U.S.’ provocations. Once the deal is signed, Iran will be secure and free to be honest in its diplomatic dealings.