March 22, 2022

THE NEW SPACE RACE: SpaceX will launch OneWeb’s satellites following Russia’s ultimatum. “OneWeb will turn to a competitor to ferry its remaining first-generation internet satellites to space after Russia’s Roscosmos space agency issued an ultimatum to the company at the start of the month. On Monday, OneWeb announced an agreement with Elon Musk’s SpaceX. The private firm will ferry the remainder of OneWeb’s constellation fleet, with the first launch scheduled for later this year.”