March 22, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: How the War on Ukraine Will Shatter Global Food Security.

Russia is the leading exporter of wheat, while Ukraine is the fourth-largest exporter. Together, these countries account for nearly one-third of total wheat exports in the world.

Much of Russia’s and Ukraine’s wheat exports are sent to the Middle East and Africa.

For Egypt, which is the top importer of wheat and has more than one-quarter of its population living below the poverty line, Russia and Ukraine are the sources of 78 percent of its wheat imports.

In addition to wheat, Russia and Ukraine are large exporters of fertilizer. Russia, and its ally Belarus, account for 42 percent of all potash exports, which is used for producing fertilizer.

The supply disruptions from the war on Ukraine will particularly impact the agricultural sector in India – one of the largest importers of fertilizer. India sources one-third of its potash from Russia and Belarus. Its agriculture sector is sizable and makes up 15 percent of the country’s GDP and provides employment for 60 percent of its workforce.