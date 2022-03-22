March 22, 2022

PJ MEDIA VIP ROUNDUP: Don’t forget that VODKAPUNDIT promo code if you’ve been thinking of joining us.

Kevin Downey Jr: The F*****g B***s of the Left Makes Me Mr. Crankypants. “A ‘professor of economics’ has graciously come up with ways for us vegetable-dodging hillbillies to survive. How cute.”

Victoria Taft: Imagine a World Without Media and Big Tech Lying About Hunter Biden’s Laptop. “Let’s go over a few items that would not have happened under Trump but did happen under the disastrous presidency of Joe Biden.”

Yours Truly: OUCH! ‘Hold It’ Says Dem Maura Healey to Girls Who Don’t Want to Share the Ladies Room with Men. “Just hold it until the nice young woman puts her girl-penis away, dear.”

Bonus: Florida Man Friday: You Won’t Believe What He Did at Starbucks (Or How Many Times He Got Tazed).