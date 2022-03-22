March 22, 2022

JIM GERAGHTY: That Much-Discussed Dog That Refuses to Bark. “If Ukraine secretly has chemical or biological weapons, as some unconvincing voices, including Russian government and Russian state media claim… why haven’t the Ukrainians used them? What, 150,000 Russian troops coming over the border just wasn’t a big enough threat to risk using them? The danger just isn’t severe enough yet to justify using them? They’re waiting for another city to get demolished before taking them off the shelf?”