March 21, 2022

NO MEA CULPAS, BUT AT LEAST THEY ARE REPORTING NOW WHAT THOSE “CRAZY PEOPLE” KNEW ALL ALONG: The AP reported last week that three Russian oligarchs named in the infamous “Steele Dossier” have dropped their defamation lawsuit against Fusion/GPS, the Clinton-backed outfit that convinced the media elites that Trump was a Russian stooge or even an asset.

Note the AP’s third graf is clear as a bell about the background:

“The Steele dossier has been largely discredited since its publication, with core aspects of the material exposed as unsupported and unproven rumors. A special counsel assigned to investigate the origins of the Trump-Russia probe has charged one of Steele’s sources for the dossier with lying to the FBI, and has also charged a cybersecurity lawyer who worked for Hillary Clinton’s campaign with lying to the FBI during a 2016 meeting in which he relayed concerns about Alfa Bank.”

A few scant weeks ago this would have appeared only in “right-wing” Russian disinformation publications. And nobody is holding their breath waiting for an apology from the media elites or the intelligence officials who pushed the narrative.

Am I the only person who remembers Adam Schiff (D-Crazyworld) calling Tucker Carlson a “Russian asset” on live TV?

The oligarchs who sued got what they wanted: acknowledgement that the whole Russian dossier story was baloney. Unfortunately, so many people still believe it, proving once again that a lie goes halfway around the world before the truth is out of bed.

Or to quote Harry Reid when caught lying about Romney not paying taxes: “It worked, didn’t it?”